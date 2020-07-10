997 cases reported outside Muscat today

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that eight people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 244.

With this, the number of deaths over the past seven days in Oman has gone up to 51.

MOH also announced 1,889 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,268 Omanis and 621 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 53, 614.

Of the total deaths reported, 127 of them are residents, 126 in the 15-69 age group, 195 of them are males.

Of the total 218 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 147, followed by South Batinah 33, North Batinah 29, Al Dhakilyah 10, South al Sharqiyah 9, North Sharqiyah 2, Dhofar 6, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 7.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 2,100 deaths, followed by UAE 328, Kuwait 383, Qatar 142, and Bahrain 103.

On Friday, Muscat reported 892 new cases

North al Batinah 180,

South al Batinah 310,

Dhofar 81

Al-Wusta 25,

Al Dhakilyah 172,

South Sharqiyah 99,

North Sharqiyah 89,

Al Buraimi 19,

Al Dhahirah 20,

Musandam 2.

MOH also reported that 1,204 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 34, 225 in Oman.

A total of 74 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 501, including 130 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.