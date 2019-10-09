96 per cent of GCC businesses rank customer experience as top priority

Customer experience will be a top GCC business priority in 2020, agreed upon by 96 per cent of the region’s IT decision-makers, according to a new YouGov survey launched at GITEX Technology Week.

In the YouGov survey of 304 GCC IT decision-makers, 80 per cent ranked customer experience as “very important,” and 16 per cent as “somewhat important.” The GCC’s customer experience push supports business goals: sales and revenue (42 per cent), bottom line (22 per cent), and traffic leads (14 per cent).

“The finding that nearly all GCC organisations surveyed are prioritising customer experience demonstrates that 2020 is the year when all aspects of customer interaction become critically important for business success,” argues Gergi Abboud, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, SAP Middle East South. “GCC organisations that optimise customer experiences can design products based on customers’ needs, better predict demand and enhance procurement, and deliver products and services that can maximise customer happiness.”

While most respondents successfully collect customer feedback across all touchpoints (52 per cent), and optimise customer experiences (66 per cent), there is room for improvement. A little less than half of organisations value a mix of direct communication, social media, surveys, and customer ratings and reviews.

“GCC organisations need to work with technology vendors to digitally transform and modernise their technology infrastructure to meet the demands of the Experience Economy,” added Gergi Abboud.

“Competitive organisations can interpret and analyse experience (x-data) and operational data (o-data) to improve the four core business experiences: customer, employee, product, and brand experiences, he added.”

