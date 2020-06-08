Main 

96 new tourism projects to open in 2020-21

Oman Observer

Muscat: A total of 3.5 million visitors arrived in Sultanate as of December 2019, an increase of 8.2 percent compared to 2018.

The number of hotel establishments by the end of 2019 was 492, compared to 412 in 2018, an increase of 19.4 percent, and the number of hotel rooms by the end of 2019 increased to 25,408 rooms compared to 22.182 rooms in 2018. increase of 14.5 percent.

The number of projects expected to be opened is 96 during the current financial 2020 – 2021.

The number of cruise ship visitors to Port Sultan Qaboos, Salalah Port, and the Khasab Port was 283,000 in 2019, an increase of 8.14 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6688 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Observer live from Mugsayil, Dhofar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Observer live from Mugsayil, Dhofar

Over 40 killed in IS-claimed attack in Kabul

Oman Observer Comments Off on Over 40 killed in IS-claimed attack in Kabul

ROP to suspend vehicle testing services at Qurm after Eid

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP to suspend vehicle testing services at Qurm after Eid