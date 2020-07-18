95% of Omanis satisfied with the government’s decisions on Covid-19

MUSCAT: An opinion poll conducted by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on May, 2020, found that 95 per cent of Omanis are, to one degree or another, satisfied with the decisions and measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

According to the poll’s results, 94 per cent of those polled said they were ‘satisfied’ or ‘extremely satisfied’ with the official statements and the information and data therein contained. Also, 89 per cent of citizens polled said they are followed the government’s official statements on the pandemic.

In an indication of the people’s attention to get updated about the pandemic and the high confidence on the official data related to Covid-19, three quarters of the participants (76 per cent) followed with great care the official data on Covid-19

The television came on top of the information sources for citizens with 53.4 per cent while 46.4 per cent of the participants said that they obtain information from WhatsApp application (14.7 per cent follow the official accounts while 31 per cent follow unofficial accounts), Instagram came on the third place with 27,3 per cent (17.2 per cent for official accounts against 10.2 per cent for unofficial accounts)

Regarding the economic impact of the pandemic on Omanis, 19 per cent said they have been financially affected. wage reduction was found to be the most notable financial effect of Covid-19 with forty per cent said they have had their salaries cut. For entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses, suspension of work of shutdown of enterprise was the most prominent effect of Covid-19.

The highest economic impact from Covid-19 occurred in Muscat Governorate with 24 per cent, double the percentage registered for South Al Batinah (12 per cent). — ONA