95% of citizens in Sultanate get free universal health coverage

The Sultanate has paid great attention to the health sector, which has witnessed an unprecedented development through free universal health coverage for nearly 95 per cent of citizens.

This was stated by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, who participated in a

high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly

under the theme “Universal Health Coverage: Moving Together to Build a Healthier World”.

Heads of states, political and health leaders and policymakers attended the meeting to call for universal health.

Following the meeting, Dr Al Saeedi said that the Sultanate has an effective health system in

combating non-communicable diseases. He also pointed out that the Sultanate was chosen to host the

second International Conference on Chronic Diseases and Mental Health, which is expected to be

attended by representatives from more than 194 countries.

The meeting aims to promote the concept of universal health, which means availing healthcare

for all who need it anytime, anywhere and without any financial costs, with a strong foundation for

primary healthcare as universal health coverage.