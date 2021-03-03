94 per cent of Bidiya water network complete

BIDIYA: The implementation rate of a RO 21-million project for installing a water distribution network in the Wilayat of Bidiya, has reached 94 per cent and the project is expected to be completed at the beginning of the third quarter of this year, the Public Authority for Water (Diam) announced on Wednesday.

The water distribution network will cover existing residential schemes and meet the demand for potable water resulting from the urban expansion the wilayat is witnessing.

With a total of 6,000 connections, the project will provide potable water for some 17,000 people.

Engineer Badr al Rabani, project director said the project involves installation of a 460-metre water distribution network in addition to construction of reservoirs and pumping stations. The water network will feed all the quarters of the Wilayat of Bidiya.

The project also involves installation of water networks with different diameters as well as the construction of an administrative facility in the Wilayat of Ibra to provide services for the entire Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah, a subscriber services hall, a water quality lab, a control and monitoring centre and administrative offices, the official said.

Diam works in line with the main plan for the water sector 2040 which targets to cover 98 per cent of the Sultanate with high quality water networks to meet the increasing demand for potable water in all governorates of the Sultanate.

Water is produced at the water desalination plants to ensure sustained and uninterrupted supply of potable water for all governorates.

The water desalination plants are connected to the strategic transmission lines which are connected to the water networks in the wilayats. — ONA