9,374 civil service employees retired in 2020

Khalid al Adawi

A total of 9,374 civil service employees retired last year of whom 76 per cent were males and 24 per cent females, according data released by the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund (CSEPF).

The data published by the CSEPF on Wednesday indicates that the average age of retirees is 54 years old and the average years of service is 31 years. The average monthly pension is RO 1,001.

The total number of civil service retirees in the Sultanate stood at 68,053 by the end of December 2020, a 16 per cent increase of whom 77 per cent are males and 23 per cent females. The overall monthly pensions stand at RO 38 million. The average age at retirement stands at 50 years and the average service years reached 22 years and the average monthly pension was RO 562.

The total number of employees of the units of the state’s administrative apparatus who are subject to the pension law of the CSEPF currently stands at 158,506 with an average of 39 years of age and 14 years of service.