92 sentenced to life over 2016 failed coup

A court in Ankara on Wednesday sentenced 92 defendants, including former generals, to life in prison for attempting to violate constitutional order, in a trial linked to the 2016 abortive putsch by a faction in Turkish military. The trial, focusing on the incidents at land forces headquarters in Ankara, started in 2017. A total of 132 defendants were on trial. Out of the 92 life sentences given, 12 were aggravated life sentences, state news agency Anadolu reported. Aggravated life sentences are the most severe terms possible in Turkey. Twenty-eight people were given varying jail sentences, with some facing up to over 19 years in prison. — dpa

