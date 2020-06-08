Main 

92 new tourism projects to open in 2020-21

Muscat: A total of visitors 3.5 million arrived in Sultanate as of December 2019, an increase of 8.2% compared to 2018.

The number of hotel establishments by the end of 2019 was 492, compared to 412 in 2018, an increase of 19.4 percent, and the number of hotel rooms by the end of 2019 increased to 25,408 rooms compared to 22.182 rooms in 2018. increase of 14.5 percent.

The number of projects expected to be opened is 96 during the current financial 2020 – 2021.

The number of cruise ship visitors to Port Sultan Qaboos, Salalah Port, and the Khasab Port was 283,000 in 2019, an increase of 8.14 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

