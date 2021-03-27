90 protesters killed in Myanmar crackdown

NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar security forces killed at least 90 protesters on Saturday, witnesses said, in violent crackdown on demonstrations across the country as the military regime staged a major show of force for its annual Armed Forces Day parade.

The nation has been in turmoil since the generals ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, triggering a major uprising demanding a return to democracy.

The country’s capital Naypyidaw saw a grand parade of troops and military vehicles in the morning, with a speech by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing warning that acts of so-called “terrorism” were unacceptable.

By afternoon, as protesters continued to come out across Myanmar, verified at least 90 people were killed — though local media put the death toll at far higher.

Violence erupted all over the central Mandalay region as security forces opened fire at protesters, killing at least nine in four different cities — one of them a doctor in Wundwin and a 14-year-old girl in Meiktila, according to rescue workers on the ground.

“Four men were brought to us dead’’, an emergency worker from Mandalay city, Myanmar’s second largest, said as she frantically tried to treat dozens of injured. A protester in Myingyan, who witnessed a man killed when he was shot in the neck, said the death toll will likely grow as security forces have continued shooting across his city.

“Today is like a revolution day for us.”

In the northeastern Shan state, security forces opened fire on university students — killing a least three — while in the tourist city of Bagan, a march through ancient pagodas turned into mayhem when one protesting tour guide was shot dead.

Across Yangon, plumes of smoke rose above the former capital which has emerged as a hotspot for unrest in recent weeks. — AFP