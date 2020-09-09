Local Main Oman 

9-year-old child rescues his family members from house fire

Muscat: A nine year old child, al Mutasim Ahmed Saleh al Shaqsi, has rescued his family members after fire broke out at his house in Muwehi al Murr area in the Wilayat of Buhla.

The brave child could save his youngest brothers and pulled them out quickly from the burning house.

He also sought his neighbour’s help to save his disabled mother. The heroic role seen by Al Mutasim has resulted in zero casualties with some material damages due to the fire caused by electric shock.

 

