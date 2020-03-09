9 Coronavirus cases recover in Sultanate

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday reported two new positive cases of Coronavirus. The two cases are for two citizens who are linked to travel to Iran. They are currently subject to quarantine and their condition is stable.

The ministry said in a statement that the total number of cases confirmed in the Sultanate stood at 18. Seventeen of which are linked to travel to Iran and one related to travel to Italy.

The ministry affirmed that nine cases have recovered while the rest are in stable condition.

The ministry calls on all infected people to adhere to the quarantine procedures according to the guidelines, not to go to public places or places of worship. The ministry also calls upon everyone to constantly clean hands with soap and water, and to avoid touching the face, nose and eyes, and to follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing. –ONA