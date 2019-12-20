9 consortiums prequalified for Oman’s mega solar power project

Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) – the sole procurer of new electricity generation and water desalination capacity in the Sultanate – has given the green light to nine local and international consortiums to participate in a competitive tender for the development of the country’s biggest solar power scheme proposed at Manah in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Plans unveiled by the state-owned procurer last July envisage the development of a pair of co-located solar photovoltaic (PV) based Independent Power Projects (IPPs) each with a capacity of 500 – 600 megawatts (MW).

To be developed by two different project companies, the capacity of the combined project will range from 1,000 – 1,200 MW, effectively dwarfing in size the Sultanate’s maiden 500 MW solar IPP currently under development at Ibri in Dhahirah Governorate.

Late last week, OPWP – a member of Nama Group – named nine consortiums that which, it said, have been “either conditionally or unconditionally prequalified” to participate in the next stage of the tendering process for the Manah solar scheme. These consortiums – selected from a total of 14 applicants that had registered to prequalify for the prestigious award – hail from Oman, France, Japan, Portugal, Republic of Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

The prequalified and conditionally prequalified applicants are as follows: (1) Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar (UAE) and EDF Renewables SA (EDF); (2) ENI SPA and SB Energy Holding Limited; (3) International Company for Water & Power Projects (ACWA Power); (4) Jinko Power (HK) Company Limited (5) Korea Western Power Company Limited; Hanyang Corporation; Solar Reserve Limited and Nafath Renewable Energy LLC (6) Marubeni Corporation (7) Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (8) Tag Energy SA and Al Shanfari Group, and (9) Total Solar International.

“The procurement of these solar IPPs is part of the government policy to diversify energy resources to meet the growing demand for electricity. The implementation of these projects shall follow the successful IPP model established in Oman, using a fair and transparent competition process to award the contracts to two highly qualified private sector companies delivering world class technology solutions,” said OPWP in a statement.

‘Manah 1 Sohar IPP’ and ‘Manah II Sohar IPP’ – as the two Independent Power Projects are referred to – will be developed side by side on a 1,200 hectare site in the Wilayat of Manah. Investments in the combined project are estimated at $800 million.

“OPWP is currently working to finalise the Request for Proposals (RfP) which will soon be issued to the above listed prequalified applicants upon receipt of the relevant approvals,” the procurement agency stated.

