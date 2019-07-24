Oman Sport Sports 

9-ball billiards Open from today in Amerat

MUSCAT: The first 9-Ball Billiards Open will be held in Biliardino Club in Al Amerat, with the participation of eight countries like Philippines, Pakistan, India and other GCC countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and UAE. The three-day tournament, organised by the Oman Snooker and Billiards Committee will begin at 7 pm on Thursday and continues till June 27. The Sultanate as the host country, will inspire many young Omani players to enhance their skills and abilities to compete with other countries in the game.

