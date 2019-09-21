9.3 per cent increase in hotel revenues

MUSCAT: The total revenues of hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 9.3 per cent to RO 127.6 million till the end of July compared to RO 116.8 million for the same period during the previous year. However, hotel occupancy rate fell by 6.8 per cent to stand at 53.3 per cent at the end of July against 57.1 per cent for the same period of 2018, according the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in hotels showed a significant increase by 19.4 per cent in the seven-month period of 2019, reaching 989,547 from 828,754 guests for the same period of 2018. Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 355,865. This was followed by 284,409 Omanis and 121,113 Asian tourists till the end of July, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was a rise in the number of American, GCC and other Arab guests by 23.5 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 16.2 per cent to reach 38,214; 107,743 and 42,381 guests, respectively. However, there was a drop in the number of African and other guests by 7.8 per cent and 2.7 per cent to stand at 6,552 and 8,678 guests, respectively. Hotels received 1.5 million guests and generated a total revenue of RO 214.1 million in 2018. — ONA