8,708 deaths reported in the Sultanate till end-October

Muscat: The total number of live births registered in the Sultanate during the first ten months of this year amounted to 66,932 including 61,061 Omanis (30,912 males and 30,149 females). Expat live births registered 5,871 (3,110 males and 2,761 females), according to data obtained from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The overall number of deaths registered across the Sultanate since the beginning of the year until end-October amounted to 8,708 of whom 7,147 were Omanis (82.07 per cent).

A total of 8,581 deaths were registered in the Sultanate for 2019 including 7,086 Omanis (4,145 males and 2,941females), and 1,495 expats (1,226 males and 269 females).