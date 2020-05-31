CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

8,648 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 35 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Sunday 1,014 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, of which of 371  cases for Omanis and 643 residents.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 11, 437 in addition to 46 deaths.

802 of the total 1,014 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 8,648, including 35 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah
Cases – 3, 869
Deaths – 20
Recovered- 770

Bausher
Cases- 1,979
Deaths – 4
Recovered- 218

Quriyat
Cases- 37
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 7

Al Amerat
Cases- 334
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18

Al Seeb
Cases- 2,346
Deaths – 10
Recovered- 200

Muscat
Cases- 83
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 9

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6577 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Video: Khareef season begins on June 21

Oman Observer Comments Off on Video: Khareef season begins on June 21

At least 600 civilians killed by coalition strikes since 2014

Oman Observer Comments Off on At least 600 civilians killed by coalition strikes since 2014

Women’s day in Musannah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Women’s day in Musannah