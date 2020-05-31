8,648 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 35 deaths
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Sunday 1,014 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, of which of 371 cases for Omanis and 643 residents.
This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 11, 437 in addition to 46 deaths.
802 of the total 1,014 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 8,648, including 35 deaths.
The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:
Muttrah
Cases – 3, 869
Deaths – 20
Recovered- 770
Bausher
Cases- 1,979
Deaths – 4
Recovered- 218
Quriyat
Cases- 37
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 7
Al Amerat
Cases- 334
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18
Al Seeb
Cases- 2,346
Deaths – 10
Recovered- 200
Muscat
Cases- 83
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 9