8,648 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 35 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Sunday 1,014 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, of which of 371 cases for Omanis and 643 residents.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 11, 437 in addition to 46 deaths.

802 of the total 1,014 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 8,648, including 35 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 3, 869

Deaths – 20

Recovered- 770

Bausher

Cases- 1,979

Deaths – 4

Recovered- 218

Quriyat

Cases- 37

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 7

Al Amerat

Cases- 334

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Al Seeb

Cases- 2,346

Deaths – 10

Recovered- 200

Muscat

Cases- 83

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 9