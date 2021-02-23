863 deaths reported in January

MUSCAT: A total of 863 deaths were registered in the Sultanate last January including 686 Omanis (425 males and 261 females) and 177 residents (148 males and 29 females).

Last year a total of 10,496 deaths were registered in the Sultanate including 8,576

Omanis (5,015 males and 3,561 females) and 1,920 residents of whom 1,623 were males and 297 females.

In December, 863 deaths were registered including 686 citizens (425 males and 261 females) and 177 residents of whom 148 were males and 29 females. November saw 893 deaths of whom 715 citizens and 178 residents. In October, a total of 1,070 deaths were registered of whom 885 were Omanis and 185 residents.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,964 live births were registered in the Sultanate including 6,466 Omanis and 498 residents.

A total of 81,704 live births were registered in the Sultanate in 2020 of whom 74,571 were Omanis and 7,133 residents. The figure for December was 6,966 (6,353 Omanis and 613 residents). The month of November saw 7,074 live births (6,398 Omanis and 676 residents).

By Khalid al Adawi