83,000 jobs delivered through PDO Emdad initiative

MUSCAT, DEC 16 – Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) celebrated on Monday the graduation of 2,912 young Omanis as part of its Emdad initiative, specifically through the National Objectives programme. The 16th batch of graduates is the largest in the history of the training-for-employment initiative that was launched in 2011 to create job opportunities and qualify Omani job-seekers.

The graduates were enrolled in different technical and non-technical training programmes which are in line with the Company’s efforts to support the government’s economic diversification drive. The batch included 830 female and 2,082 male graduates who are now qualified to work in a range of sectors and disciplines including information technology, security, marketing, sales, maintenance, business skills and kindergarten teaching.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat under the auspices of Eng Azza bint Sulaiman al Ismailiya, Minister for Technology and Communications.

PDO External Affairs and Value Creation Director Abdul-Amir bin Abdul-Hussein al Ajmi said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the latest batch of National Objectives graduates. We are proud of their achievements that will enable them to build careers, support their families and participate in building the nation.

“PDO is dedicated to supporting the Sultanate’s economy and we are committed to extending our job creation efforts and diversifying our support beyond the oil and gas industry to other economic sectors.”

Having successfully completed training lasting from six to 18 months at 12 different training institutes, the graduates were awarded international certifications in different trades enabling them to take up full-time paid positions. The batch also featured a group of 575 female graduates who were trained under a previous agreement between PDO, the Ministry of Education and the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL). They are now qualified to work as kindergarten teachers.

Since 2011, PDO’s Emdad initiative has secured more than 83,000 job, vocational training, redeployment, transfer, direct hires, ICV and scholarship opportunities and apprenticeship programmes for Omani job-seekers. For 2019, PDO has already exceeded its target of creating 21,000 such opportunities.

