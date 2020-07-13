827 new cases in Muscat today, 526 in North Batinah

The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that two people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 259.

MOH also announced 2,164 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,572 Omanis and 592 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 58, 179.

Of the total deaths reported, 131 of them are residents and 128 Omanis, 131 in the 15-69 age group, 205 of them are males.

Of the total 259 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 156, followed by South Batinah 36, North Batinah 31, Al Dhakilyah 10, South al Sharqiyah 10, North Sharqiyah 2, Dhofar 6, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 7.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 2,223 deaths, followed by UAE 333, Kuwait 393, Qatar 147, and Bahrain 108.

On Monday, Muscat reported 827 new cases

North al Batinah 526,

South al Batinah 229,

Dhofar 145

Al-Wusta 25,

Al Dhakilyah 139,

South Sharqiyah 75,

North Sharqiyah 63,

Al Buraimi 18,

Al Dhahirah 141,

Musandam 1.

OH also reported that 1,159 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 37, 257 in Oman.

A total of 67 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 519, including 146 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.