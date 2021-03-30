800 Omanis to be trained for technical jobs in electricity sector

Muscat: The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) will implement the Omanisation policy as stipulated in Article (22) of the law on regulating and privatizing the electricity and water sectors.

The authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the Ministry of Labour, the Nama Holding Company has launched a program to Omanisate some jobs of subcontractors that work on permanent contracts with the licensed companies in the various states of the Sultanate.

This program aims to provide an opportunity to train and employ 800 Omanis in various technical positions. Namaa Holding Company, together with the licensed companies in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, will select the candidates and train them through specialized programs that include practical and theoretical training.

Subsequently, the trainees will be enrolled in an on-the-job training program, after which the youngsters will be able to take up the specified job.

The program will contribute to raising the Omanisation rates from 47 percent to nearly 90 percent by the end of the program, which is in line with APSR’s plans to raise the Omanisation rates in the electricity sector.