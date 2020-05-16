80-year-old citizen dies of Covid-19, total 21

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani citizen with Covid-19. With this, the number of registered in the Sultanate is 21.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the death of a 43-year-old resident with Covid-19 on Friday. With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to 20.

Also on Friday, a 36-year-old Omani citizen died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 19 in the Sultanate, said the Ministry of Health.