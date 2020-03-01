80 Omani firms showcase products at OPEX in Rwanda

MUSCAT, MARCH 1 – The Omani Products Exhibition (OPEX 2020) kicked off on Saturday in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda under the auspices of Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry. The inaugural event was attended by Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and a number of officials and businessmen from Oman and Rwanda.

Held at the Kigali Convention Centre, the exhibition is featuring more than 80 Omani businesses of various industries including food and beverage, plastics, textiles, metals and minerals, construction, logistics, among others. The major four-day event aspires to boost trade relations between Oman and Rwanda as B2B meetings between the Omani business representatives and their Rwandan counterparts are scheduled to be held alongside the exhibition.

Two business agreements were signed during the inaugural event. The first agreement was signed between Titronic Middle East Technical Services, which is based at Suhar Industrial City, and Al Rashdi International General Trading to export products to the Rwandan market.

The second agreement was signed between the National Pharmaceutical Industries Company (NPI), which is based at Al Rusayl Industrial City, and the Rwandan company Sun Enterprises. As per the agreement, NPI products will be registered, promoted and distributed in the Rwandan market and hospitals.

Speaking at the event, Her Excellency Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry stated that the B2B meetings that will take place on the sidelines of the exhibition will present an opportunity to enhance the business relations between Rwanda and Oman.

Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, commented on the key role played by OPEX 2020 in boosting business ties between Oman and Rwanda. Al Dheeb noted that there are successful Omani investments in Rwanda in the tourism and education sectors.

On his part, Ayman bin Abdullah al Hasani, Chairman of OPEX Organising Committee, pointed out that Africa is offering promising markets for the Omani products and there is a growing demand for these high-end products in the African markets.

Organised by a committee formed by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI); the Omani Products Exhibition in Rwanda aspires to enhance the Sultanate’s presence on the global trade map, explore new markets for the Omani products in Rwanda and the neighbouring African countries, observe promising trade opportunities and deals, and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

