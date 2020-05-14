Main 

8 people held for drug possession in Oman

Four persons of Asian nationalities were held for possession of 498 capsules, 2kg of heroin anesthetic, 19kg of Cannabis anesthetic and 3kg of Anesthetic crystal, said the Royal Oman Police in statement on Thursday.

In another raid, Police Coast Guard in Dhofar Governorate Command arrested drug trafficking boat off Wilayat Taqah beaches. Four persons were held and 2,613 package of khat anesthetic were seized. Legal actions have been initiated against them, said the Royal Oman Police.

