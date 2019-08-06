8-km section of Ibri-Yanqul road to open tomorrow

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications will open a 40-km section of the Adam-Haima-Thamrait highway to traffic, on Thursday. A total of 221 km are now complete after the recent opening of 181 km of the 717,5-km dual highway, one of government’s major strategic road projects.

Tenders were floated for the remaining three parts of the Adam-Thamrait dual carriageway. The third part, a 132,5-km stretch, links the Wilayat of Hiama to the Wilayat of Maqshan and involves 16 exit points and 19 intersections.

The fourth part is a 135-km stretch starting from the Wilayat of Maqshan to Doka and involves 14 exit points. The fifth part stretches from Doka to the Wilayat of Thamrait with a total length of 132,7-km and involves 20 exit points.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications also will open on Wednesday an 8-km section of the second phase of Ibri-Yanqul road from Al Uqda area up to the intersection at Yanqul-Suhar road.

The new section that will open on Wednesday, is an addition to an already opened 17-km stretch. The Ibri-Yanqul road will shorten the distance between the Wilayat of Yanqul and Al Dhahira Governorate and stimulate economic and tourism activities in the Wilayat of Yanqul.