Main 

8-km section of Ibri-Yanqul road to open tomorrow

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport and Communications will open a 40-km section of the Adam-Haima-Thamrait highway to traffic, on Thursday. A total of 221 km are now complete after the recent opening of 181 km of the 717,5-km dual highway, one of government’s major strategic road projects.

Tenders were floated for the remaining three parts of the Adam-Thamrait dual carriageway. The third part, a 132,5-km stretch, links the Wilayat of Hiama to the Wilayat of Maqshan and involves 16 exit points and 19 intersections.

The fourth part is a 135-km stretch starting from the Wilayat of Maqshan to Doka and involves 14 exit points. The fifth part stretches from Doka to the Wilayat of Thamrait with a total length of 132,7-km and involves 20 exit points.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications also will open on Wednesday an 8-km section of the second phase of Ibri-Yanqul road from Al Uqda area up to the intersection at Yanqul-Suhar road.

The new section that will open on Wednesday, is an addition to an already opened 17-km stretch. The Ibri-Yanqul road will shorten the distance between the Wilayat of Yanqul and Al Dhahira Governorate and stimulate economic and tourism activities in the Wilayat of Yanqul.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4029 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Prince of Arab Singing regales Muscat crowd

Oman Observer Comments Off on Prince of Arab Singing regales Muscat crowd

National ICT Strategy to be submitted for approval this year

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on National ICT Strategy to be submitted for approval this year

Parking restrictions in the Seeb area: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Parking restrictions in the Seeb area: ROP