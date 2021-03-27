8 killed, 29 injured in Egypt building collapse

CAIRO: A residential building collapsed in Cairo on Saturday, killing at least eight people, Egyptian media reported.

Twenty-nine others were injured in the collapse of the 10-floorbuilding in the area of Jisr al Suez in eastern Cairo, state-run newspaper Al Ahram wrote. Civil defence teams continue searching in the rubble of the building for more victims, the report added.

District prosecutors ordered the formation of a technical committee to determine the cause of the collapse, privately owned newspaper Al Watan reported.

Deadly collapses of residential buildings are not uncommon in Egypt. They are often blamed on poor maintenance of ageing buildings and violations of construction regulations.

Meanwhile, Egypt on Saturday lowered the number of people killed when two passenger trains collided the day before to 19. The collision took place in the southern province of Sohag on Friday, causing some carriages to derail.

The Health Ministry initially put the death toll at 32.

But on Saturday, Health Minister Hala Zyed said that after investigation, there were 19 dead people, in addition to three bags with body parts collected from unidentified persons.

Explaining the discrepancy, she said at a televised press conference that some previously reported fatalities were later proven to be coma cases of people injured in the accident. — dpa