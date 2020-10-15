8 expats fined, citizen jailed for lockdown violations

Muscat: Primary courts on Thursday issued a criminal ruling against violators of the Supreme Committee’s decisions. The sentences ranged from imprisonment to a fine with deportation from the country for foreigners.

In implementation of the Supreme Committee’s decision, the names and photos of those violating its decisions have been published.

Primar court in in Buraimi sentenced one citizen for 6 months jail and a fine of RO 1000.

‎Sur Primary Court imposed fine of 500 on 8 expats on charges of violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

Two among the 8 will be deported for labour law violations.