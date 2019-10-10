7th conference of AACE Gulf Branch begins

MUSCAT: The 7th Congress of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) Gulf Branch was opened on Thursday under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser.

The conference has been organised by AACE in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and SQU Hospital with the participation of 1,300 healthcare professionals from the Middle East, as well as high-level international, regional and local speakers. The inauguration of the conference was attended by a number of their highnesses, ministers, and under-secretaries.

The conference presents the latest developments on diabetes and endocrinology and discloses the latest research developments and studies in this area which will provide the highest quality standards in education.

The conference seeks to enhance knowledge in the field of diabetes, stress, obesity, fat and cholesterol, as well as the most common glands and thyroid diseases. The conference will present the latest developments, both pharmaceutical and related devices.

The 7th AACE Congress will present the latest medical research from the region. Committees from the conference will review and evaluate medical research from all over the world and honour the winners. Pharmaceutical companies will provide publications and training in relation to their new medicines and products, and honour some doctors for their outstanding efforts in improving knowledge and medical care in the region. — ONA

