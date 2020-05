787 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 255 in Suhar

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Sunday 1,014 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, of which of 371 cases for Omanis and 643 residents.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 11, 437 in addition to 46 deaths.

There is no truth to what is being circulated regarding the closure of the southern and northern Al Batinah governorates, the ministry clarified on Sunday.

South Batinah – 787 cases, including 6 deaths

Barka

Cases- 379

Deaths – 4

Recovered-162

Rustaq

Cases- 109

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 46

Musannah

Cases- 174

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 49

North Batinah – 760, 1 death

Shinas

Cases- 86

Deaths –

Recovered- 43

Suwaiq

Cases- 177

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 70

Suhar

Cases- 255

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 84

South Sharqiyah – 283 cases, 2 deaths

Sur

Cases- 78

Deaths – 2

Recovered-36

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Cases- 162

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 136

Al Dhakilyah – 499 cases

Nizwa

Cases- 92

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 64

Al Dhahirah – 145 cases, one death

Ibri

Cases- 120

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 41

North Sharqiyah – 123 cases

Dhofar – 27 cases

Salalah

Cases- 27

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Musandam –Eight cases

Buraimi – 114 cases

Al Wusta – 42 cases, including 27 in Duqm