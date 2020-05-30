7,846 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 33 deaths
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday 603 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, of which of the new cases are 260 Omanis and 343 cases residents.
This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 10, 243 in addition to 42 death cases.
459 of the total 603 cases reported on Saturday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 7,846, including 33 deaths.
The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:
Muttrah
Cases – 3, 732
Deaths – 20
Recovered- 770
Bausher
Cases- 1,694
Deaths – 3
Recovered- 218
Quriyat
Cases- 27
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 7
Al Amerat
Cases- 297
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18
Al Seeb
Cases- 2,016
Deaths – 8
Recovered- 200
Muscat
Cases- 80
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 9