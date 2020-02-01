780-tonne LPG tanks arrive at Port of Duqm for refinery project

Nine massive LPG storage tanks — part of EPC2 package of the mammoth Duqm Refinery project undertaken by the JV of Petrofac and Samsung Engineering — were discharged at Port of Duqm last week. The shipment was handled by Khimji Ramdas Shipping.

These nine ‘bullets’ were loaded on a barge and transported in three different shipments to Port of Duqm. They were fabricated and loaded at Larsen & Toubro LLC Oman (L & T Oman) facility in Suhar and towed by barge to Port of Duqm. Mammoet, a global market leader in heavy lift transportation, oversaw the safe pickup and delivery to Duqm Refinery.

The first shipment was already discharged at Port or Duqm and trucked to the Refinery’s site in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm.

The bullets weigh approximately 780 metric tonnes each and measure 11m high, 8m wide and 72m long. It was one of the lengthiest and heaviest cargoes ever discharged at Port of Duqm and the operation was carried out by RORO (Roll on-Roll off) module.

“The Port of Duqm is proud to service the construction of this key anchor project for the Duqm development and continuously prove its capabilities to all relevant stakeholders to handle this type of cargo,” the port added in a statement.

