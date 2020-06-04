Main 

778 more attract Covid-19: Health Ministry

Oman Observer

Muscat:The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday the registration of (778) new positive cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate. (265) of the new cases are Omanis and (513) cases as non-Omanis.

This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate to (14316), in addition to 67 death cases.

The Ministry also pointed out that (3451) cases have recovered.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the health isolation procedures (in a room with own toilet), as the isolated person is served from outside the room as per the guidelines.

The Ministry also advises citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6637 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sporadic rains expected over parts of Oman: Met

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sporadic rains expected over parts of Oman: Met

Facebook admits social media a potential threat to democracy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Facebook admits social media a potential threat to democracy

Severe winter weather batters Europe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Severe winter weather batters Europe