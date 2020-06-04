778 more attract Covid-19: Health Ministry

Muscat:The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday the registration of (778) new positive cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate. (265) of the new cases are Omanis and (513) cases as non-Omanis.

This brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate to (14316), in addition to 67 death cases.

The Ministry also pointed out that (3451) cases have recovered.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the health isolation procedures (in a room with own toilet), as the isolated person is served from outside the room as per the guidelines.

The Ministry also advises citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required. –ONA