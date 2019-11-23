7,758 industrial licences issued through portal during Jan-Oct

MUSCAT, NOV 23 – The number of industrial licences of various categories registered through ‘Invest Easy’ portal from the beginning of January till the end of October this year was 7,758. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that during this period 7,262 licences were issued for industrial projects with an investment cost of less than RO 5,000, 110 licences for industrial projects with an investment cost of RO 5,000 to RO 50,000 and 55 licences for the projects with an investment value of RO 50,000 to RO 100,000 during the same period of this year.

Similarly, there were 129 licences issued for the industrial projects with investment costs ranging between RO 100,000 and RO 500,000. The number of licences given to the industrial projects with investments of more than RO 500,000 was 202. Ibtisam bint Mohammad al Alwiyah, Secretary of the Industrial Registration in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that the electronic service for industrial licensing was started to make the procedure swift for the business sector, particularly those related to industries in the Sultanate. This also makes the task easier for the investors and male and female entrepreneurs as it saves their time and efforts. This approach would help in making the Sultanate a destination for setting up commercial and investment projects.

She said that the process of approving the industrial licences starts with filing of application through ‘Invest Easy’ portal. Then the site of the industry, its activities, products, tools and equipment, production capacity, unit of measurement and name of the establishment are verified. Then, the feasibility of the project is studied. She pointed out that there were certain related authorities which have role in issuing the licences. The file goes to them for approval within 30 days. After that, the industrial licences are issued. These licences have validity of three years.

