755,722 buildings registered as vacant units stand at 237,452

MUSCAT, FEB 6 – The E-Census 2020 data shows that as many as 755,722 buildings are registered in the Sultanate. These include 541,259 villas/Arabian houses, 52,584 multi-storey buildings, 46,020 twin villas and 115,859 installations. The data shows that there are 969,024 residential units across the Sultanate, making up 73.8 per cent of the total number of buildings. The number of non-profit units dropped by 37,000 or 2.8 per cent to 305,967 units (23.3 per cent of the total building number) The E-Census 2020 data shows the presence of 335,725 flats, representing 25.6 per cent, 633,299 Arabian houses (48.3 per cent) and 343,303 installations (26.2 per cent).

VACANT

In terms of occupancy rates a total of 237,452 residential units (18.1 per cent) are vacant, including 77,233 flats in Muscat Governorate and 73,948 flats in the rest of the governorates, in addition to 69,063 vacant across the Sultanate. This in addition to 94,441 vacant installations. Occupied units account for 73.3 per cent (962,369) the majority of them are villas and Arabian houses representing 507,177 besides 248,862 occupied installations. The greatest number of villas were registered in Muscat Governorate with 132,331, followed by North Al Batinah Governorate with 111,925, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate 84,861 and South Al Batinah Governorate 80,194.

Ohood al Jailaniyah