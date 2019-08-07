75,000 flood-affected people evacuated in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In one of the biggest operations, various government agencies and the armed forces have rescued and evacuated around 75,000 flood-affected people, including 66,000 from the worst affected Kolhapur and Sangli districts, officials said here on Wednesday.

While more than 54,000 were shifted from Sangli, another 12,000 were moved from Kolhapur, 3,000 from Pune and 6,000 others from Solapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri and other districts, said the officials.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Revenue Minister and Kolhapur Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh, Public Works Department Minister Eknath Shinde, and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, reviewed the flood situation in south-western parts of Maharashtra.

Collectors from various affected districts of Konkan, south and western Maharashtra informed Fadnavis of the flood crises in their respective areas during a video-conference here this afternoon.

Fadnavis has directed the district authorities to make alternate arrangements for drinking water, food, medicines and other essential items for the affected people on a priority basis, besides sharing information on water discharged from various overflowing dams with the Indian Railways on a regular basis.

He also directed the Health Ministry to make available medical teams from Mumbai for these districts in case of any requirements by local authorities, besides ensuring special care for children and women.

— IANS

