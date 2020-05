725 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 227 in Suhar

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday 603 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, of which of the new cases are 260 Omanis and 343 cases residents.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 10, 243 in addition to 42 death cases. Region-wise outside Muscat.

South Batinah – 725 cases, including 6 deaths

Barka

Cases- 352

Deaths – 4

Recovered-162

Rustaq

Cases- 98

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 46

Musannah

Cases- 155

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 49

North Batinah – 710, 1 death

Shinas

Cases- 81

Deaths –

Recovered- 43

Suwaiq

Cases- 172

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 70

Suhar

Cases- 227

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 83

South Sharqiyah – 268 cases, 1 death

Sur

Cases- 66

Deaths – 0

Recovered-35

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Cases- 160

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 136

Al Dhakilyah – 463 cases

Nizwa

Cases- 88

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 64

Al Dhahirah – 142 cases

Ibri

Cases- 117

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 41

North Sharqiyah – 97 cases

Dhofar – 27 cases

Salalah

Cases- 27

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Musandam –Eight cases

Buraimi – 110 cases

Al Wusta – 27 cases, including 18 in Duqm