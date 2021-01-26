72% of Muscat land applicants women

The total applications for residential land plots in Muscat Governorate reached 123,025, around 72 per cent of which are from women, Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, revealed during a press conference.

He said total number of registered housing applications stood at 447,612. Among them, 60 per cent of them are from women.

He said the number of plots that have been distributed during the past 10 years stood at 343,692. The share of women in it was 78 per cent, indicating that the reconstruction rate in residential plots during the past 10 years amounted to less than 20 per cent.

Through a visual presentation prepared by the ministry, it was revealed that the housing law will be issued in October 2021, and the urban planning law will be issued in December 2021. It said that the bid for the development of the second project for integrated residential projects (Sorouh) will be in November 2021.

The presentation revealed that 80 per cent of the residential units in the first phase of the Al Naseem neighbourhood project is likely to be ready before October 2021.

The ministry indicated that it will complete the placement of employees according to the organisational structure of the ministry by the end of June 2021, and that it will establish and activate a comprehensive electronic services platform for 59 services, as 45 services will be ready in June.

The ministry stated that the addressing law is expected to be issued during the third quarter. This system aims to establish a general unified addressing system for all units in the Sultanate and to develop a unified form for drafting all units.

Related