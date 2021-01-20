72% of deaths in Oman due to lifestyle diseases

MUSCAT, Jan 20 – Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of all non-communicable disease deaths accounting for 36 per cent of these deaths in Oman. This is followed by cancer (11 per cent), diabetes (8 per cent) and chronic respiratory diseases (2 per cent).

This is revealed as the Department of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) at the Ministry of Health (MoH) launches ‘Hemtak Maana’ awareness campaign today to control chronic diseases.

The campaign, launched in cooperation with AstraZeneca Company, aims to raise awareness among patients living with chronic diseases and their families. It will focus on the role of patients to control their diseases through self-monitoring and adopting healthy lifestyles.

Non-communicable diseases are diseases which are not contagious, chronic, and often progress slowly.

The four main non-communicable diseases are cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory problems that lead to 72 per cent of all mortality in Oman, and 18 per cent of these mortalities are prematurely occurring in the age group of 30-69 years old.

The campaign will rely on the use of various tools to educate patients and their families, which include, broadcasting educational videos and instructions on social media platforms, TV channels, applications and electronic pages.

This campaign also targets health workers, where numerous workshops and webinars will be conducted to discuss various topics related to the updated management of chronic diseases.

The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on those living with non-communicable diseases, given that patients with chronic diseases are more likely to develop severe symptoms and disease when infected with Covid-19.

The pandemic has also affected those living with non-communicable diseases because of the resulting disruption to health services. Therefore, it became necessary to launch this campaign to help put a focus on non-communicable diseases and to help patients, families and healthcare providers control these diseases.