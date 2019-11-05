71pc Omanisation in MOH

There were 21 doctors and 43.7 for every 10,000 people in 2018 compared to nine doctors and 26 nurses for the same amount of people in 2020.

Muscat: Oman’s health sector has made great strides over the last thirty years, revealed the Ministry of Health’s annual report for 2018.

According to the report, the public sector accounts for 69 per cent of the total health staff in Oman.

Currently, the nurse-doctor ratio in Oman is 2.2 in 2018.

The private sector accounts for 26 per cent of doctors, 75 per cent of dentists and 74 per cent of pharmacists in the country.

The percentage of Omanization in the health sector has reached 71 per cent in MOH and 11 per cent in the private sector.

At MOH, there has been an increase in medical staff in 2018 compared to 2017; doctors have increased by 5.3 per cent, pharmacists by 3.6 per cent, laboratory technicians by two per cent, and nursing staff by 0.17 per cent.

The rate of Omanization among doctors increased from nine per cent in 1990 to 41 per cent in 2018 and nurses from 12 per cent in 1990 to 62 per cent in 2018.

In the public sector, Omanization among doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and nurses collectively reached almost 57 per cent in 2018 compared to 55 per cent in 2017.

There are 25 private hospitals, 468 general clinics, 232 specialized clinics and polyclinics, 289 dental clinics and 51 Chinese and Indian clinics.

The number of private pharmacies is 672 in 2018.

In 2018, the number of manpower in private sector is 13,546 of which 1,138 are specialized doctors, 1,214 general practitioners, 1,048 dentists, 1,999 pharmacists, 4,072 nurses and 590 lab technicians.

The report confirms that the prevalence of diabetes mellitus in Oman has increased.

The National Health Survey of diabetes, which was conducted in 1991 showed that the prevalence that was 9.75 per cent, while the National Health Survey of 2000 showed prevalence increased to 11.6 per cent among adults over 20 years of age.

Of the 31,418 patients screened in 2018, 15.8 per cent have hypertension ‘140/90’ and 8.6 per cent had fasting blood sugar.

Out of the 6,729 diabetic new cases registered during 2018, females constituted 52.2 per cent.

Around 14 per cent of the cases registered were in the age group 40-44 years followed by the age group 45-49 years (13.9 per cent) and age group 50-54 years (13.2 per cent).

The total diabetic cases on the register at the national level are 94,92.