71% Omanisation in Ministry of Health

MUSCAT, NOV 5 – The expenditure by the Ministry of Health has decreased for the third consecutive year after the fluctuation in oil prices and associated economic changes. At the same time, the total recurrent expenditure reached about RO 674 million in 2018 compared to nearly RO 793.2 million in 2015, at an average annual decline rate of about 5.6 per cent, while the development expenditure reached RO 25.5 million. These figures are revealed in the Annual Health Report-2018 released by the Ministry of Health. According to the report, the total number of workers in the ministry has reached 39,303 by December 2018 with an Omanisation rate of 71 per cent. The report, prepared by the Information and Statistics Department of the Directorate-General of Planning and Studies, touches upon morbidity and mortality pattern that shows a continuing change in the Sultanate’s epidemiological map.

BIRTH RATES

The crude birth rate reached 32.2 per 1,000 in 2018, and the crude death rate per 1,000 inhabitants touched 2.7. The under-five mortality rate per 1,000 live births reached 11, while the infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births touched 8.5 in 2018. “The calculation of these indicators is part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ratified by the Sultanate as one of the member states of the World Health Organization,” pointed out the report. The data of MoH hospitals’ inpatients points out that 4 out of 10,000 persons were admitted due to hypertension diseases, while 6 out of 10,000 persons were admitted due to diabetes.

While cardiovascular diseases caused about 26 per cent of total deaths in hospitals, 10 per cent of the deaths are caused by cancers. The report indicates that there is a steady increase in rate of non-communicable diseases where it reached 44.2 per cent among outpatient clinics, and 39.8 per cent among inpatients. The report also expresses concern over road accidents. “This continues to be a key factor in increasing the number of injuries, disabilities, and deaths in the Sultanate”, points out the report. “The MoH institutions have received 466 road accidents-related deaths before arriving to the health facility or prior to admission in the wards, in addition to 79 deaths at the hospitals among inpatients of road accidents”, the statistics revealed.