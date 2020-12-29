70pc of inoculations with Pfizer vaccine

Dubai is planning to inoculate 70 per cent of its population with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, a health official said. The financial hub of the United Arab Emirates began the first phase of the vaccination campaign last week, targeting “priority groups”, including those 60 and older, people with chronic medical conditions, those with disabilities and frontline workers. In contrast with the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, which rolled out a vaccine made by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to the general public, Dubai followed Saudi Arabia, which earlier this month became the first Arab country to use the Pfizer vaccine. — Reuters

Related