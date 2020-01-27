70K visit Ras Al Jinz Scientific Centre during 2019

Muscat: There is a huge influx of tourists in Ras Al Hadd which is located in the Wilayat of Sur in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah. The number of visitors to the Ras Al Jinz Scientific Centre of Ras Al Hadd reached 70,000 during 2019. The tourists come here from all around the world. The turtle season is popular period when record number of tourist flock to the area compared with other ten months of the year.

The place has a very attractive environment and wonderful natural elements. This is why it is one of the most preferred destinations in the agenda of tourists.

Saud al Alawi, Director of Tourism in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, said that Ras Al Hadd is a major tourist attraction in the Wilayat Sur. It is located about 55 km away from the centre of the Wilayat. The sun rises first in this piece of land before any other places in the entire Arabian Peninsula. It is also one of the most important places of attraction of tourists.

They come here from within the Sultanate of Oman and abroad. It has a number of natural sites such as beaches, terrain and soft sands, in addition to the moderate weather throughout the year. Birds come here in large numbers in its water pounds and make it their abode. There are also various rock formations and beautiful natural bays.

As for the hotel establishments in Ras Al Hadd, Al Alawi said there are a number accommodation facilities available for tourists. They include 3 hotels and rest houses as well as 6 guest houses, in addition to two camps. The work is underway to build two other accommodation facilities. The occupancy rate of these tourist and hotel establishments reaches 100 per cent during weekends and official holidays. This indicates large tourist movements in the area.

Ras Al Hadd is one of the most active tourist destinations throughout the year and visited by tourists from all over the world. It is located on two important seas, the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It has many tourism elements such as Khor Al Hajar, Khor Grama and small islands. This area is known for arrival of migratory birds. It is unique as large number of turtles are found here. This is why the government decided to set up a museum, known as Ras Al Jinz Scientific Centre in Ras Al Jinz, to save and maintain the natural life of turtles and the surrounding environment. –ONA

