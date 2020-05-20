CORONAVIRUS Local 

70-year-old citizen dies of Covid-19

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced the death of a 70-year-old Omani citizen with Covid-19.

With this, the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to 28.

 

