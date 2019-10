Muscat: Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning, said that 70 per cent of the goals of the Oman 2020 that guides the Sultanate towards a sustainable and diversified economy, have been achieved despite some challenges.

He said that the tenth five-year plan is being prepared, the first operational plan for Vision 2040, pointing out that Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and its students will be partners in the preparation of this plan.

He disclosed these facts during a panel discussion entitled “Development Planning and the future of Omani Economy” held at SQU on Wednesday.

Commenting on the role of private sector in national development, he said that the percentage of Omani employees in the private sector is about 15 per cent and the contribution of private sector to economic development is still weak.

“The government continues as the largest employer in the country and jobseekers still prefer employment opportunities in government departments and organisations. Increasing the Omanisation rate in the private sector is a major challenge and the attempt to address it continues even in Vision 2040. A lot of effort is needed to make the private sector jobs more attractive for the young generation so that more Omanis can fill the jobs available in this sector,” he said.

The panel discussion was organised within the framework of cooperation between Sultan Qaboos University and the Supreme Council for Planning.

Such collaborative events aim at strengthening the university’s relationship with various state institutions and to promote students’ knowledge and awareness on the future of the national economy.

— ONA

Related