7 tech startups complete Sas Accelerator Programme

Muscat: The Information Technology Authority (ITA), represented by Sas Center for Entrepreneurship, celebrated on Tuesday at the W hotel/Muscat, the conclusion of the first cohort of Sas Accelerator programme which is powered by Google Developers Launchpad programme and aims to boost and speed up with the growth of tech startups locally to bridge the gap between the idea stage and the implementation stage.

The event included a demo day along with an investor Roundtable with the presence of Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary General of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, Dr Salim Sultan Al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA, investors from inside and outside the Sultanate, businessmen and entrepreneurs.

During the demo day, which the last day for startups in the accelerator programme, each of the startups prepared and presented a brief about its products/services to an audience which includes venture capitalists, other potential investors, and industry leaders across many fields.

The event also included an investor roundtable which began with a talk by an international angel investor, Paulo Andrez. Paulo is an angel investor with an active portfolio of 14 companies.

One of his investments reached 25 million euros in revenues within the first year of operations, for which he received an award “Best European Angel Investment” in 2012.

Commenting on Sas Accelerator Programme, Paulo Andriz the international Angel Investor, said “Sas Accelerator is an excellent initiative and I’m highly overwhelmed with the level of professionalism it is implemented and operated.”

The first cohort, which run for ten weeks, was an intensive business and technology-based accelerator programme for the 7 tech startups selected.

The programme was facilitated by 40 renowned experienced international Google Developers Launchpad mentors and selected local subject matter experts who covered 11 business topics and offered 200 hours of workshops and coaching.

It is worth to mention that Sas Accelerator programme started in last march when ITA’s Sas Center for Entrepreneurship teamed up with Google Developers Launchpad to launch an accelerator programme for the startup companies available in the market.

The programme aimed at connecting Sas Center for Entrepreneurship, its startups and mentors, to an elite group of the world’s top accelerators. It also enabled them to access Google’s global network, knew the company’s Silicon Valley-based startup programmes, and twenty years’ valuable research of Google, as well as the best practice insights on businesses foundation, products, and teams at wider scale. –ONA