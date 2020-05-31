7 Covid-19 deaths recorded on Sunday in Oman: Minister

Seven Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 49 including 21 Omanis and 28 expatriates, the Minister of Health in an interview to Oman TV.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi said that some people flouted social distancing rules during Ramadhan and Eid, which resulted in an increase in the number of cases.

As many as 3,171 Covid-19 tests were carried out on Sunday, taking the total number of tests to 100,184.

The youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Oman was 33 years old, the minister said.

Five Covid-19 related deaths were recorded outside the hospital.

The reason for the increased number of recoveries in some countries is the change in the definition of the recovery period while the Sultanate has maintained the post-recovery period of 14 days, the minister said. The number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Oman stands at 2,682.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients is now 199, the minister said adding that it is unlikely that vaccine will be developed by the end of the year.

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

“There is no indication that allowing the first and second packages to open commercial and economic activities was the cause of the high number of injuries,” the minister said.