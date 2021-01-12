68pc fewer flights operated from Muscat Intl Airport

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, JAN 12 –

The total number of passengers travelling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, SUhar and Duqm) at the end of October 2020 reached 4.10 million passengers. Meanwhile, the number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar International Airports at the end of October 2020 reached 29,999 flights, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 72.4 per cent to 3.69 million passengers at the end of October 2020, over the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the total number of flights at Muscat International Airport also fell by 68.1 per cent to 31,321 flights at the end of October 2020, from 98,144 flights for the same period of 2019.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 28,267 flights at the end of October 2020, falling 68.4 per cent over the same period of 2019.

Meanwhile, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport fell by 72.7 per cent at the end of October 2020, reaching 3.39 million passengers. This included 1.61 million passenger arrivals, 1.76 million passenger departures, and 7,858 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 65.2 per cent to 3,054 flights at the end of October 2020, against 8,779 flights for the same period of 2019.

The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 65.4 per cent and 65.1 per cent, respectively. The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 68 per cent to 302,369 passengers at the end of October 2020, against 944,874 passengers for the same period of the previous year.

This included 151,573 passenger arrivals and 150,796 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell by 71.7 per cent to 326,450 passengers at the end of October 2020 compared to 1.15 million passengers for the same period of 2019.

