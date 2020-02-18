67,711 livestock vaccinated in Nizwa in 2019

Nizwa: The Agriculture development department in the Wilayat of Nizwa vaccinated around 67,711 livestock in various villages of the wilaya last year.

This comes within the framework of the livestock vaccination programme which is part of the National Livestock Immunization Project.

The immunization programme, carried out between September 2 and December 31, 2019, included the provision of two doses the first of which targeted goats and sheep flocks against smallpox diseases, PPR and anaerobic infections.

The second dose was against foot and mouth disease in cows in addition to goats and sheep. As many as 1,088 cows and 19854 goats and sheep were vaccinated.

Some 585 livestock keepers in the various villages of the wilaya benefited from the National Livestock Immunization Project.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries implements this project annually to protect animals from infectious diseases and epidemics that may affect them in the event that vaccines against these diseases are not taken, and they are usually contagious and deadly diseases and difficult to control if they spread.

The livestock breeders have recently become aware of the seriousness of these diseases, therefore you find them cooperating with the vaccination teams, and the Ministry hopes to continue with the programme and enhance cooperation with livestock owners and breeders to make the project succeed and achieve the desired goals.