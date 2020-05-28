6,758 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 30 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday announced 636 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 345 are Omanis and 291 residents.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 9,009, including 40 deaths.

451 of the total 636 cases reported on Thursday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 6,758, including 31 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 3, 448

Deaths – 20

Recovered- 745

Bausher

Cases- 1,385

Deaths – 3

Recovered- 210

Quriyat

Cases- 22

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 7

Al Amerat

Cases- 246

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Al Seeb

Cases- 1,597

Deaths – 7

Recovered- 165

Muscat

Cases- 60

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 9