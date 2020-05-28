CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

6,758 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 30 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday announced 636 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 345 are Omanis and 291 residents.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 9,009, including 40 deaths.

451 of the total 636 cases reported on Thursday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 6,758, including 31 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah
Cases – 3, 448
Deaths – 20
Recovered- 745

Bausher
Cases- 1,385
Deaths – 3
Recovered- 210

Quriyat
Cases- 22
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 7

Al Amerat
Cases- 246
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18

Al Seeb
Cases- 1,597
Deaths – 7
Recovered- 165

Muscat
Cases- 60
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 9

 

