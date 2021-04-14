A different Ramadhan is here again!

Like millions of Muslims world over, Mohsin al Lawati, too longed to reclaim a cherished Ramadhan this year with prayers offered in mosques and sharing iftar meals with friends and relatives. But the pandemic has once again upended all their wishes during Ramadhan, the most important holy month in Muslim calendar.

“The only difference this year is that country is not under restrictions as it was last year when were fully jolted as the coronavirus pandemic started taking its toll all over the world with the Sultanate being no exception”, he said.

Oman has banned all commercial activities and movement of people and vehicles throughout the holy month of Ramadhan between 9 pm to 4 am.

All types of gatherings, including iftar in mosques, tents or public places typical during Ramadhan are affected by the prohibition against mass assembly, during the period.

A time for fasting, worship and charity, Ramadhan is also when people typically congregate for prayers, gather around festive meals to break their day-long fast, throng cafes and exchange visits.

“Saving a human life is very important. We should not risk our people with gatherings and other iftar parties”, said Khalid al Balushi, a pharmacist.

The number of cases is witnessing a drastic increase because of people are not abiding with laws in combating the virus, he said adding, “the rules are there but many people don’t follow them”.

Ahmed al Mandhari, the World Health Organization’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, in a message to a news agency said, “The lack of adherence that happened last Ramadhan, hasty lifting of the curfew imposed at the time and re-opening of places of congregations… led to grave consequences that lasted for months.”

The Ministry of Health reported 1, 269 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 175, 633.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,807.

Rashid al Balushi, a civic official said, “People are not following the rules as they did last year. They do not understand that restrictions are for their own good and the community’s. Nobody is complaining.”

He added that it is important to defeat the disease for which the community members were doing their bit.

“Everyone has a part to play in the fight against the disease”, Al Balushi stressed and added that keeping that in mind will hopefully help cushion the blow that some people might feel over the loss of their usual Ramadhan activities.